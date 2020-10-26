See All Pediatricians in Plantation, FL
Dr. Joseph Wirth, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Wirth, MD

Dr. Joseph Wirth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wirth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10179 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-2290

Back Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Back Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2020
    Dr. Joseph Wirth is amazing!
    — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Wirth, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1013914555
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wirth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

