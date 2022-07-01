Dr. Yoshae Fletcher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoshae Fletcher, DDS
Dr. Yoshae Fletcher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cave Creek, AZ.
Black Mountain Dental Care5355 E Carefree Hwy Ste 102, Cave Creek, AZ 85331 Directions (480) 870-5973
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
My regular dentist couldn’t see me for a week when I was having an issue, and Dr Fletcher saw me The same day. I was so impressed, I fired my regular dentist, and will now Use Dr Fletcher. My family is also making the switch. Very happy with this practice.
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fletcher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.