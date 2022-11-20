Overview

Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osaka University Med School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Naka works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Assist Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.