Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD
Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 786-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?
Dr Yamamoto is kind caring Dr! Listens to my concerns and is helpful!
About Dr. Yoshihiro Yamamoto, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Japanese
- 1396775896
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yamamoto speaks Japanese.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.