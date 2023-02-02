See All Ophthalmologists in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD

Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Yonekawa works at Mid Atlantic Retina in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yonekawa's Office Locations

    King of Prussia
    234 Mall Blvd Ste 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Midatlantic Retina Associates
    5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Midatlantic Retina Associates
    8 RANOLDO TER, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Visual Field Defects
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Visual Field Defects

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I received utmost professionalism and care at each step of my first appointment. Like a well-oiled machine, I was moved through different stations efficiently, and felt comfortable asking the technicians questions. The staff is highly knowledgeable and empathetic. Dr. Yonekawa is a gentleman and scholar. He explains and answers questions with patience and expertise. I sincerely recommend this office. They've earned my trust.
    SAR — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Japanese
    • 1962727008
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonekawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yonekawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yonekawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yonekawa has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yonekawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonekawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonekawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonekawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonekawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

