Overview

Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tokyo and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Morita works at Dept of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dept of Anesthesiology
    111 S 11th St Ste 8490, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 955-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    About Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD

    Anesthesiology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1295965960
    Education & Certifications

    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Osaki Citizen Hospital
    University Of Tokyo
    Anesthesiology
