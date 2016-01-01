Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD
Overview
Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tokyo and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Anesthesiology111 S 11th St Ste 8490, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ambetter
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yoshihisa Morita, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295965960
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Osaki Citizen Hospital
- University Of Tokyo
- Anesthesiology
