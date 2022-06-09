Dr. Yossef Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yossef Blum, MD
Overview of Dr. Yossef Blum, MD
Dr. Yossef Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Very friendly, polite, and attentive to your needs. He explained the procedure and recovery aspects in a very detailed manner that was easy to understand. He demonstrated confidence which extended towards me and subsequently calmed my worries. I am definitely seeking him again when it's time to correct my other hip. Cudos to his team/staff which obviously takes after him. Thanks to everyone from a very satisfied patient.
About Dr. Yossef Blum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1649430711
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Montefiore Med. Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.