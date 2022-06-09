Overview of Dr. Yossef Blum, MD

Dr. Yossef Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Blum works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.