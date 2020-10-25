Overview of Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD

Dr. You-Guang Ding, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Ding works at YOU G DING M.D. in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.