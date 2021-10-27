Dr. You Sung Sang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. You Sung Sang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. You Sung Sang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Sang works at
Sang and Sridhar Digestive Disease Consultants LLC105 Wawecus St Ste 1, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2655
Eastern Connecticut Endoscopy Center LLC79 Wawecus St Ste 107, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-7800
- Backus Hospital
Yes. Dr. Sang is compassionate and through .
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1275520892
- Nassau County Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
