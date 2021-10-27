Overview

Dr. You Sung Sang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Sang works at CT GI in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.