Overview of Dr. Youcef Sennour, MD

Dr. Youcef Sennour, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Sennour works at BAYLOR GERIATRICS CENTER in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.