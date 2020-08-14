See All Rheumatologists in Braintree, MA
Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Braintree, MA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD

Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts School of Medicine

Dr. Lahoud works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Auburndale, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Dr. James Sullivan, MD
3.6 (8)
Dr. Lahoud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 849-2265
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Boston University Neurology Associates
    725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-7460
  3. 3
    275 Grove St Ste 300, Auburndale, MA 02466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 559-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Youmna Lahoud, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, French
    • 1194039545
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
