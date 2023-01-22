Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowzaradan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD
Overview
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Nowzaradan works at
Locations
Best Care Clinic4009 Bellaire Blvd Ste K, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 661-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found this doctor's advice for people requiring a 1200 calorie intake to be quite useful. Specifically to divide the daily calorie intake into three 400 cal meals with NO snacks. It might sound simple, but it resulted in successful weight loss for me. In-between meals I drank water or herbal tea, and sometimes chewed 5 cal gum. On an additional note, the concept that weight loss and diet are 100% MY responsibility had to sink in before I succeeded, but it was excellent advice. Dr. Now might be grumpy at times, but he's a great doctor.
About Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1861477150
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Saint Thomas Hospital
- St Johns Hosp
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowzaradan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowzaradan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowzaradan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowzaradan has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowzaradan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowzaradan speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowzaradan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowzaradan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowzaradan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowzaradan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.