Offers telehealth
Dr. Young Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Invision Ophthalmology P.c.2100 Devereux Cir Ste 100, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 969-7454
Mountain Brook Center2700 Highway 280 S Ste 212, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 390-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am an interventional cardiologist from Florida and I had very bad near vision with astigmatism, and my wife is a retired RN who had difficulty reading. I researched for about 2 weeks for the best opthalmologist to correct my and my wife's vision. I would have traveled to anywhere in the United States since it involves our vision. Luckily, the best candidate I found was Dr Choi, who was only a 5 hour drive away. My wife and I went to Dr Choi for consultation. We were lucky to get appointments quickly during the pandemic. Initially I thought we were going to get the SMILE procedure, but Dr Choi recommended intraocular lens replacement. Both of us eventually got our vision corrected by intraocular lens implants. Our procedures went perfectly and I now have perfect vision. I am also a consultant for the FAA and I have been recommending Dr Choi to the pilots who want vision correction. We are so grateful to Dr Choi and his staff. We could not be happier. Francis K. Le, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Korean and Spanish
- 1780799684
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
