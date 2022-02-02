Dr. Young Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Young Hong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Surgical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
He called me right after my wife's whipple surgury. He told me about the operation how he thought it went then asked me if I had any questions and took the time to answer them. I've dealt with other surgeon's who made me feel like I was taking to much of their time he didn't. My wife loved how he treated her through this.
About Dr. Young Hong, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952543548
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.