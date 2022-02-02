See All General Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. Young Hong, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Young Hong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hong works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Gallstones
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Gallstones
Secondary Malignancies

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Gallstones
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominal Disorders
Acid Reflux Surgery
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bowel Obstruction Repair
Cancer
Cell Based Therapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystoenterostomy
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Distal Pancreatectomy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Surgery
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hepatobiliary Surgery
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Immunotherapy
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Splenectomy
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Melanoma Removal
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma Removals
Sentinel Node Biopsy
Small Bowel Resection
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thoracentesis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Whipple Procedure
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    He called me right after my wife's whipple surgury. He told me about the operation how he thought it went then asked me if I had any questions and took the time to answer them. I've dealt with other surgeon's who made me feel like I was taking to much of their time he didn't. My wife loved how he treated her through this.
    John Harshaw — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Young Hong, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Young Hong, MD.

    About Dr. Young Hong, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1952543548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Young Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

