Overview

Dr. Young Huh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.



Dr. Huh works at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.