Dr. Young Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Relievus Group9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste J, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 653-8749Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Relievus911 Sunset Rd, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions (609) 697-7973Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Relievus1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (609) 697-2474
Relievus415 W Landis Ave Ste 102, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 460-5549
Relievus4307 Westfield Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08110 Directions (609) 697-2473Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Relievus310 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (609) 697-7971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Young Lee, MD
- Pain Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609068659
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dept. of General Surgery, Albert Einstein University at Montefiore Medical Center|Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee works at
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
