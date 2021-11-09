Overview

Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Relievus Group in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Burlington, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.