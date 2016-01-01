See All Pediatricians in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Young Jeon, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Young Jeon, MD

Dr. Young Jeon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. 

Dr. Jeon works at UCLA Health Marina del Rey Primary Care in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jeon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Marina del Rey Primary Care
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 692-9508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Young Jeon, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912396565
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Young Jeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jeon works at UCLA Health Marina del Rey Primary Care in Marina Del Rey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jeon’s profile.

Dr. Jeon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

