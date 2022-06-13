Overview of Dr. Young-Ki Paik, MD

Dr. Young-Ki Paik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DANKOOK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Paik works at The Doctors Clinic- Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.