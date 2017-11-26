Dr. Young Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Young Kim, MD
Dr. Young Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Urology Inc780 Main St Ste 2C, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Atrius Health1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I had stress incontinence for years and it really got uncontrollable about 9 months. A friend recommended Dr. Kim and I had the sling operation. I couldn’t be happier with the results. He gave me back my life and I would recommend Dr. Kim highly. What would people like me do without doctors like him. God bless him ....
About Dr. Young Kim, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235240219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.