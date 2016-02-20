Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Young Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Young W. Kim3130 Grand Concourse Ste 1N, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 365-0892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kim is very kind and nicely care to patients. When I see him tried best... Thank you Dr. Kim be a health and stay be with us as long as you can... God bless you!
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Korean
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
