Overview of Dr. Young Lee, MD

Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.