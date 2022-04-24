Dr. Young Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Young Lee, MD
Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
She was my oncologist after my first and only diagnosis. I thought she was great. I would recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Young Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
