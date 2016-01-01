Overview

Dr. Young Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY.



Dr. Lee works at Temple University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.