Overview of Dr. Young Lee, MD

Dr. Young Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kyunghee University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Christian Family Care Inc in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.