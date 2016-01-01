Dr. Young-Mi Pruden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young-Mi Pruden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Young-Mi Pruden, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital210 N 7th St Ste 100, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Young-Mi Pruden, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477783371
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Anesthesiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
