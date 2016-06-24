Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam-Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 878-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam-Choi?
She has been caring for both of my children for the last 18+ years. She herself is just perfect. She is and excellent Dr. who connects with the most awkward teen, scared toddler, or worried parent. She is respectful of your opinion and flexible in her approach. The only issue is sometimes she isnt available and you have to see someone else. Some of the other Drs are a bit tougher, and while most of the staff are great, every once in a while you get a nurse who is knarly.
About Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073523957
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam-Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam-Choi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nam-Choi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nam-Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam-Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam-Choi.
