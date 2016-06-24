Overview of Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD

Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Nam-Choi works at UCLA Health West LA Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.