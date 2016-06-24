See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD

Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Nam-Choi works at UCLA Health West LA Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nam-Choi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs
    11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2016
    She has been caring for both of my children for the last 18+ years. She herself is just perfect. She is and excellent Dr. who connects with the most awkward teen, scared toddler, or worried parent. She is respectful of your opinion and flexible in her approach. The only issue is sometimes she isnt available and you have to see someone else. Some of the other Drs are a bit tougher, and while most of the staff are great, every once in a while you get a nurse who is knarly.
    SP in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 24, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD
    About Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073523957
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Young Nam-Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam-Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nam-Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nam-Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nam-Choi works at UCLA Health West LA Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nam-Choi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam-Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam-Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam-Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam-Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

