Dr. Young Sun Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Young Sun Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - 205 Robin Road205 Robin Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1609847425
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Pediatrics
