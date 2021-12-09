Overview

Dr. Young Yoon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Lapeer Region and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Yoon works at Oakland Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Lenox, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.