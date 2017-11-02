Overview of Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD

Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA, Olympia, WA, Centralia, WA and Shelton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.