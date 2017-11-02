Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD
Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
Rieder Medical Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Advanced Pain Management Clinic LLC121 N Division St Ste 340, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 697-4747
Brain & Spine MRI Center128 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 464-6030
Olympia Neurology525 Lilly Rd NE # 210, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8550
Centralia Satellite Clinic- Providence Prof BLDG1800 Cooks Hill Rd Ste C, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (360) 413-8550
Shelton Satellite Clinic939 Mountain View Dr Ste 103, Shelton, WA 98584 Directions (360) 413-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choi is the only neurologist I've seen for my MS that has not insisted on expensive testing that reveals no useful information or expensive and invasive potentially harmful drugs. I have been managing well with a low fat plant based diet and he actually was respectful of my efforts. He is a real human being and competent to boot. No hyped drug pitches and no hassles. Definitely recommend him. Thanks Dr. Choi!
About Dr. Youngbin Choi, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Foothills Hosp-U Calgary
- St. Louis University Hospital
- Catholic University of Korea
- Korea University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
