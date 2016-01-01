Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngkyo Kim, MD
Dr. Youngkyo Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Youngkyo Kim MD1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1218, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 955-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.