Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD

Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Cho works at Youngnan Jenny Cho , MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Youngnan J Cho,M.D.
    408 W 57th St Apt 1J, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 956-0187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Youngnan Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295886646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

