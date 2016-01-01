Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD
Overview of Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD
Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Mehrabi works at
Dr. Mehrabi's Office Locations
Complete Skin La Inc.16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 609-9997
San Fernando Valley Office5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 141, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 609-9997
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yousef Mehrabi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Persian
- 1083693915
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Queens Genl Hosp
Dr. Mehrabi speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrabi.
