Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD
Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Carondelet Medical Group - St. Mary's Mulispecialty1707 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 396-1370
Cardiothoracic Surgery12462 Putnam St Ste 200, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5489
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
My husband was to have back surgery in April, but in the pre op stage two blockages in his heart were found. Hence a double by pass. Back surgery canceled. Heart surgery took president. We met with Dr Odeh for a pre op appointment and what a wonderful man. Very personable, very explanatory, very confident and listened well. a few weeks later surgery was scheduled. The surgery went very well. Dr Odeh kept us totally informed during the surgery as to what was happening via his nurses. What an amazing surgeon. What an amazing human being. If ten stars were possible he’d have all ten. I
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University Of Wisconsin
- Columbia University
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
