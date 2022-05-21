See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Odeh works at Carondelet Medical Group - Structural Heart in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group - St. Mary's Mulispecialty
    1707 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 396-1370
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    12462 Putnam St Ste 200, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-5489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 21, 2022
    My husband was to have back surgery in April, but in the pre op stage two blockages in his heart were found. Hence a double by pass. Back surgery canceled. Heart surgery took president. We met with Dr Odeh for a pre op appointment and what a wonderful man. Very personable, very explanatory, very confident and listened well. a few weeks later surgery was scheduled. The surgery went very well. Dr Odeh kept us totally informed during the surgery as to what was happening via his nurses. What an amazing surgeon. What an amazing human being. If ten stars were possible he’d have all ten. I
    Suzanne Klassen — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912930629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • Columbia University
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yousef Odeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Odeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
