Dr. Yousef Salem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yousef Salem, MD
Dr. Yousef Salem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
1
Potomac Urology Center251 National Harbor Blvd Ste 400A, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (703) 680-2111
2
Adult & Pediatric Urologist of No Va4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 735, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-2132
3
Franconia-springfield Surgery Center6355 Walker Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-4879
4
Potomac Urology1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 680-2111Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Salem by another Dr. who found a tumor on my left Kidney, I found Dr. Salem very professional with a very pleasant personality, he listened to me and answered all my questions, he went through the process I was to undergo. He came to see me before the operation and was very calming, the operation went smoothly, or so I was told, he came to see me after the operation to check on me and talk to me about the operation and tell me what he had found and how he had proceeded. I have been back to him twice for follow ups and things have gone well. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Yousef Salem, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1134108939
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- New York
