Dr. Youshay Humayun, MD
Overview of Dr. Youshay Humayun, MD
Dr. Youshay Humayun, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Humayun's Office Locations
- 1 5145 N California Ave Ste M331, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for the role you play in my mother’s care as we navigate her kidney issues. We really appreciate how you listen & explain.
About Dr. Youshay Humayun, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093010423
Education & Certifications
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humayun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humayun accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humayun speaks Spanish.
