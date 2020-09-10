See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD

Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Khartoum-Sudan and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abubakr works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abubakr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southside
    5742 Booth Rd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 739-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr Abubakr is very pleasant and listens to you. He explains very well whatever is wrong with you and explains how he will treat.
    — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023013497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State U-Detroit MC|Wayne State University Medical Center-Detroit Mi
    Residency
    • Wayne State U-Detroit MC
    Internship
    • Soba U Hosp|St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital|St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital-Pontiac Mi
    Medical Education
    • University Of Khartoum-Sudan
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
