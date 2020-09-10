Overview of Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD

Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Khartoum-Sudan and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abubakr works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.