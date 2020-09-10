Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abubakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD
Dr. Yousif Abubakr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Khartoum-Sudan and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abubakr's Office Locations
Southside5742 Booth Rd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 739-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abubakr is very pleasant and listens to you. He explains very well whatever is wrong with you and explains how he will treat.
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023013497
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U-Detroit MC|Wayne State University Medical Center-Detroit Mi
- Wayne State U-Detroit MC
- Soba U Hosp|St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital|St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital-Pontiac Mi
- University Of Khartoum-Sudan
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
