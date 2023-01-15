Overview of Dr. Yousif Hamati, MD

Dr. Yousif Hamati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.



Dr. Hamati works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.