Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Youssef Al-Saghir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-6779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Middleburg1821 Blanding Blvd Ste 1, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 647-4761
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Old St. Augustine14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 686-6753Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I am extremely thankful for the understanding and compassion I received at my recent visit. I have had quite a journey on a new diagnosis and it's frustrating feeling disregarded or rushed through your visit without a complete understanding. This office and staff really made me feel like I matter and that my health matters. Special Thank you to Liliana Torrealba & Dr. Al-Saghir!
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1871600783
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ross University School of Medicineical - Edison NJ|Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
