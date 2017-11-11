Overview

Dr. Youssef Alraei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Alraei works at Medical Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.