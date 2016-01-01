Overview

Dr. Youssef Awad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Awad works at Office in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.