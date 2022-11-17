Dr. Youssef Dakka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Dakka, MD
Overview of Dr. Youssef Dakka, MD
Dr. Youssef Dakka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Dakka works at
Dr. Dakka's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yarson Rehab Plans Inc10645 W Warren Ave Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 846-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Youssef Dakka, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic
- 1437367497
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dakka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakka has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dakka speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakka.
