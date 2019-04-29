Overview of Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO

Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Josephson works at The Pain Management Center in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.