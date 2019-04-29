Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO
Overview of Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO
Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Josephson works at
Dr. Josephson's Office Locations
The Pain Management Center2271 Highway 33 Ste 103, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions
The Pain Management Center1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste A2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Josephson?
I found Dr. Josephson to be very personable, professional and knowledgeable during my initial consultation. Also, interactions with MaryAnne of his office was extremely positive. She was very, very helpful to my wife, Barbara, and we really appreciate it.
About Dr. Youssef Josephson, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josephson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Josephson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Josephson speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
