Overview of Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM

Dr. Youssef Kabbani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Upmc Lititz.



Dr. Kabbani works at Dr. Luk Podiatry in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.