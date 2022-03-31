See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Nejjar works at Baptist Neurology Group in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nejjar's Office Locations

    Baptist Neurology Inc
    841 Prudential Dr Fl 10, Jacksonville, FL 32207
    Baptist Beaches
    1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
    Baptist Neurology Inc
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258
    Baptist Medical Center South
    14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1689834459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nejjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nejjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nejjar has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nejjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejjar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejjar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

