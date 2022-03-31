Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD
Overview of Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD
Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Nejjar works at
Dr. Nejjar's Office Locations
Baptist Neurology Inc841 Prudential Dr Fl 10, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-5404
Baptist Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 627-2900
Baptist Neurology Inc14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 224-8090
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Following a “mini-stroke” (TIA) last Fall, Dr. Nejjar prescribed an initial and a follow-up MRI. Fortunately, there haven’t been any more. However, given that I am 77-years old, he agreed that my short-term memories issues and occasional confusion is “normal”. After thorough testing and evaluation of my history, he patiently explained that I have “mild cognitive impairment.” He and his office staff have consistently treated me courteously.
About Dr. Youssef Nejjar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nejjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nejjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejjar has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nejjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nejjar speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejjar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.