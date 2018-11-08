Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO
Overview of Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO
Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
Vascular and Endovascular Institute of Michigan, P.C.42855 Garfield Rd Ste 112, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-3180
Riverview Vascular Access Center7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 330, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 823-5338
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rizk is by far the BEST Vein Doctor that I have ever met. I can seriously model my legs at the age of 45. Thanks to him and his staff! I had low self-esteem showing my legs off, because my legs looked like the global map! I can finally wear short skirts, dresses and shorts and finally enjoy the summer. Dr. Rizk's staff also provides laser hair removal which was the BEST DECISION I have ever made! Feels great, getting out the shower quickly without needing to shave. HIGH RECOMMENDED!!!
About Dr. Youssef Rizk, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1720080385
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery, General Vascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
