Overview of Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD

Dr. Youssef Wassef, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wassef works at All Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.