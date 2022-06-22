Overview of Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD

Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Yammine works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.