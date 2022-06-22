Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yammine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD
Overview of Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD
Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Yammine works at
Dr. Yammine's Office Locations
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 669-8966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No waiting time from time of my appointment. The doctor reviewed my chart, examined me and explained and ask about any issues I have been experiencing. Wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. Youssef Yammine, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yammine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yammine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yammine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yammine works at
Dr. Yammine has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yammine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yammine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yammine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yammine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yammine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.