Offers telehealth
Dr. Youssra Marjoua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Spectrum Orthopaedics Portland33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Clarksville6100 Daylong Ln Ste 203, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 296-6232
Lutherville SurgiCenter1400 Front Ave Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 828-1525Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Marjoua's background and experience is fantastic. I was amazed that we were able to get in to see her and that her practice's prices were reasonable...in fact much lower than other doctors in the area. We took our daughter there after she fell on the playground and fractured her wrist. She ensured our daughter did not have excessive downtime and could get back to sports quickly, but safely. She made sure that she had a comfortable cast that was easy to manage during the summer and through swimming and vacation. She spent as much time with us as we needed and answered all our questions. And her office is insanely organized and efficient! From x-ray to exam and casting, we were in and out without any waiting! I highly recommend her.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1306130398
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center (Baltimore, Maryland)-Hand, Wrist & Elbow Surgery
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Residency Program - Boston, MA
- Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
