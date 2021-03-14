Overview

Dr. Youssry Kelada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kelada works at Roseville Family Healthcare in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.