Overview of Dr. Yousuf Allawala, MD

Dr. Yousuf Allawala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walpole, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Allawala works at Neuro Behavioral Center in Walpole, MA with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.