Dr. Ype de Jong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. de Jong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ype de Jong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ype de Jong, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. de Jong works at
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. de Jong?
I highly recommend Dr. De Jong as your liver specialist. I have being visited for more than 8 years. My chronic liver disease is improving. He is a professional and responsible physician.
About Dr. Ype de Jong, MD
- Hepatology
- English
- 1205009958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. de Jong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. de Jong accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. de Jong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. de Jong works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. de Jong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. de Jong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. de Jong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. de Jong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.